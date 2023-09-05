Countryman Songo defends Andre Ayew's Black Stars call-up

Controversial sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, widely known as Countryman Songo, has come to the defence of Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew amid criticism of his inclusion in the squad for the final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Songo staunchly supports Ayew's place in the team, asserting that he remains Ghana's best player and deserves to participate in the forthcoming match against the Central African Republic on September 7, 2023.

According to the host of 'Fire for Fire' on Adom TV, many of the players who recently switched their nationalities to Ghana have not performed as expected, while Andre Ayew has consistently been Ghana's standout player.

"Some people claim that there are certain players who should not be part of the squad. They've even mentioned Andre Ayew, but what they don't know is that the Black Stars are as light as cotton. Even with Dede in the squad, you can't do anything; without him, the team will collapse," Songo emphasised.

He continued, "The Black Stars are lightweight, so without Dede, they'd be finished. All the players who switched nationality are useless. Only two players have impressed. Which of the invited players is better than Dede Ayew?"

The inclusion of Andre Ayew in the 25-man squad had raised eyebrows, especially given his current status as a free agent without a club. However, Coach Chris Hughton defended his decision, highlighting Ayew's leadership and experience as key factors.

Hughton explained, "What I have to do is to pick a squad that is made up of young exciting players and much more experienced players. There will always be, in the general public, a lot of debate about who should be in the squad and who shouldn't. We are knowledgeable about the number of games he has played, and we also know what he means to the squad. He is our captain; I know what he gives the squad."

Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 7, with kickoff at 16:00 GMT.