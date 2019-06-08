Coup plotters are now calling on clubs to help fight the NC - Kofi Manu fires

Outspoken former Vice Chairman of the Ghana FA Player Status Committee Kofi Manu has alleged that the people who paid renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas to undertake his number 12 exposè have gone into hiding a year after the video was released.

Mr. Manu, who was also captured in the Anas-led investigation, stated that the very people who helped Anas destroy Ghana football are now calling on clubs to come together and fight the Normalisation Committee.

“The coup plotters are now calling on clubs to come together and fight NC. Those who paid Anas to do that exposè are nowhere to be found,” he declared on Happy FM.

”We don’t see them in decisions today. They go around begging. When they see their names anywhere, they cancelled it. They are peeved. That is God dealing with them,” he stated.

According to Mr. Manu, footballing activities in the country are retrogressing in the hands of the Dr. Kofi Amoah-led Normalisation Committee after exposè.

“We must ask ourselves after all the noise from Kweku Baako, Randy Abby and Dan Kweku Yeboah, what positive impact has the exposè brought to Ghana? Is our football progressing our declining? The answer is that, our football is retrogressing because of wickedness in the heads of some people and because of one person,” he deduced.

By: Ayishatu Zakaria Ali