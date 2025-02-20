Court grants bail to police officer in Nana Pooley murder case

A Sunyani District Court has granted bail to Agyemang Duah Owusu, a 42-year-old police inspector standing trial for the murder of popular Asante Kotoko fan, Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

Owusu was granted bail to the sum of GH¢300,000 with two sureties during a court sitting on February 17, 2025, according to a Graphic Sports report. He is required to submit his passport to the court registry within three days as part of his bail conditions.

The court also reviewed the bail conditions of other suspects in the case, including former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, as well as Joseph Kyeremeh, Elizabeth Akosua Ntiwaa, and Yaa Asantewaa.

They have been charged with abetment to commit a crime, to wit murder, under Sections 20 (1) and 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 (Act 29).

The new bail terms allow them to travel without judicial restrictions, but they must report to the police once every week. They are set to reappear before the court on March 10, 2025.

However, the court denied bail to three other suspects, Isaac Fosu, Augustine Yeboah, and Yaw Koshy, who are facing murder charges. They are expected to appear in court again on March 3, 2025.

Nana Pooley was stabbed during a melee at the Nana Konamansah Park in Twumasikrom near Nsoatre, Bono Region, during a Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko on March 2, 2025.