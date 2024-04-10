Court grants five Asante Kotoko fans bail after match officials attack in Nations FC match

A court in Kumasi has granted bail to five Asante Kotoko fans who attacked match officials during the Ghana Premier League match involving the Porcupine Warriors and Nations FC on March 24, 2024.

The suspects, Anthony Twum Barima, Habib Moro, George Aduko, popularly called 'Adongo', Baba Iddi and Yaw Bediako, nicknamed Osebo, appeared before Circuit Court 1, Asokwa on Tuesday April 9, 2024.

Presiding Judge, His Honour Obiri Kyere, granted the five accused persons bail in the sum of GHC 30,000 each, with one surety to be justified, after they pleaded not guilty to the offences of conspiracy and assault.

Police arrested and charged the five persons after they attacked match officials during a Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Nations FC.

The suspects, who are believed to be Asante Kotoko supporters, will re-appear before the court on May 3, 2024 for Case Management Conference (CMC).

Rioting fans invaded the pitch and attacked Referee James Taylor and his two assistants Kwesi Brobbey and Roland Addy as well as fourth official Hasim Yakubu after Kotoko's 1-0 defeat at home to Nations FC.

The Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association is taking proactive measures to deal with hooliganism at football matches and the arrest and prosecution of the five suspects is one of many actions being taken to address the canker.

The GFA is determined to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and create a safe match-day environment for players, match officials, supporters and everyone associated with the game.

GFA Communications