Court orders Hearts of Oak to Pay GHS 108,637 to former official Charles Kwarteng

The Adjabeng District Court has ruled in favor of former Hearts of Oak Commercial Affairs Manager, Charles Kwarteng, ordering the club to pay him a total of GHS 108,637 over wrongful dismissal and unpaid entitlements.

Presiding judge Mrs Anna Akosua Appiah Gottfried Anaafi Gyasi ruled that there was a valid employment contract between Kwarteng and Hearts of Oak, rejecting the club’s claims to the contrary.

The court found that Hearts of Oak unlawfully withheld Kwarteng’s August 2021 salary, failed to pay his Tier 2 pension contributions for 24 months, and owed him fuel allowances for 17 months. Additionally, the judge ruled that Kwarteng deserved compensation for using his private vehicle for official duties after the club failed to provide a designated car as agreed in his contract.

The court’s judgment included the following orders:

Payment of GHS 10,987 â€“ full salary for August 2021. Payment of GHS 24,650 â€“ outstanding fuel allowance for 17 months. Payment of GHS 50,000 â€“ compensation for using his private vehicle for official work. Payment of full Tier 2 pension contributions for the 24 months Kwarteng worked with the club. Legal costs of GHS 20,000 to be paid to the plaintiff.

The ruling brings an end to Kwarteng’s legal battle with Hearts of Oak, ensuring he receives his due compensation. The club has yet to respond to the judgment.