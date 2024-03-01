Court orders state to produce witnesses in Kwesi Nyantakyi's case

An Accra High Court has warned the state to produce witnesses to testify against former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, or risk having the case dismissed.

The state has named five witnesses, including investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, but none have appeared in court despite filing witness statements.

Anas' legal team has stated that he may choose to testify on behalf of the late Ahmed Suale, the principal witness, but only if he is allowed to do so in-camera or in chambers.

However, the Supreme Court previously ruled that Anas must testify without his mask, and the High Court has ordered him to show his face to the accused before his testimony.

The case has faced numerous delays, with the first judge to sit on the case, Justice Comfort Kwasiwor Tasiame, discharging the accused persons due to the prosecution's failure to file a witness statement.

The case was later reassigned to another judge, Justice Elfreda A. Dankyi, who ruled that it would be heard in her court.

Despite the delays, the Republic filed its first witness statements two years ago, but none have yet to appear in court and testify.

The case has been ongoing since March 4, 2020, and Anas Aremeyaw Anas demanded the prosecution of Kwesi Nyantakyi in an online petition on March 26, 2019, following the controversial Number 12 documentary.

In a recent development, the High Court judge has given the state a deadline of April 30, 2024, to produce witnesses, or the case will be struck out.

The judge emphasised that justice delayed is justice denied, and the accused persons cannot be kept in limbo indefinitely.