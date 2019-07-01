Court Orders The Arrest of NFF President Amaju Pinnick

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has ordered for the arrest of Nigerian Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick according to a report by The Nation.

The First CAF Vice President has been accused together with four other officials of misappropriating funds belonging to the Football Federation.

According to the report, a bench warrant was issued on Monday July 1 after the case involving the NFF officials was called and all five accused persons were not present in court.

The officials involved includes NFF Secretary, Sanusi Mohammed, first Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi, the second Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and an executive member, Yusuff Fresh.

A 17-count charge has been filed by the federal government earlier this year, accusing the NFF officials of alleged misappropriation of $8,400,000 belonging to the football house.

It is claimed that the money was paid by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to the NFF as appearance fees in the group stage of the last World Cup held in Russia.

The officials are also accused of “moving dishonestly and intentionally the sum of about N4bn” belonging to the glass house without the consent of the Nigerian footballing body.