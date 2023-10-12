GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Court strikes out King Faisal FC's injunction application against GFA elections roadmap

Published on: 12 October 2023
An Accra High Court (General Jurisdiction) has seen the Application for Injunction, which was filed by King Faisal FC against the Ghana Football Association in relation to the GFA Elections Roadmap, withdrawn.

The counsel representing King Faisal FC decided to withdraw their application, leading the judge to strike out the injunction application. There was no order regarding the costs involved.

This injunction application was one of two filed against the Elective Congress, with disqualified presidential hopeful George Afriyie also filing. He had also petitioned the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding his disqualification.

Despite these legal challenges, the elections proceeded as scheduled last week in Tamale, where President Kurt Okraku was retained, and new members have joined the Executive Council, which was subsequently sworn into office on Monday.

