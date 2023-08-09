"Craving new challenges"- Ajax target Ernest Nuamah reacts after scooping double award in Denmark

Ghanaian youngster, Ernest Nuamah, is 'craving for new challenges' after winning the Player of the Month and Young Player awards in the first month of the new season.

The red-hot winger scooped both awards after a dazzling start to the campaign, where he scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in the game against Viborg. He also helped FC Nordsjaelland defeat AGF in the second game.

Nuamah received his awards before Nordsjaelland's Superliga clash against Brondby, a game he netted his fourth goal of the game in as the league leaders run away with a 3-1 win.

"Back at it craving new challenges. Asafo boy chasing growth, one challenge at a time. Growth never stops. There's a world of challenges out there. Point me to the starting line. Next chapter, please," he wrote on social media.

Nuamah is already attracting interest from top clubs in Europe, with Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam the latest to be linked with the forward.

He has previously been monitored by French giants Olympique Marseille.