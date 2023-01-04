Cremonese chief defends Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan 

Cremonese Chief Executive Ariedo Braida has defended Felix Afena-Gyan, claiming that the club's investment in the striker will pay off.

Since joining Cremonese from AS Roma, the Ghana striker has struggled. In all competitions, Afena-Gyan has made eight appearances and scored one goal.

Afena-Gyan joined on a permanent deal believed to be worth €6 million plus €3 million in bonuses with Roma set to get a further 10 percent in future sales.

"He needs time and space, but to find them you also have to deserve them. Our coach has been giving him some space lately. The boys need to play continuously, but they have to demonstrate."

He must mature while remaining in the perspective of the first team, he is starting to learn, to gain his first experiences and slowly he will show his qualities, it takes a little patience," he said.

The striker joined Roma's youth team from EurAfrica FC in 2021 and was called up to the senior team for the first time in October 2021. He impressed Jose Mourinho, earning him more playing time and scoring a brace in November.

Afena-Gyan helped AS Roma clinch the maiden Europa Conference League and was key to Ghana securing qualification to the World Cup, but his poor form this season cost him a place in the final squad for Qatar.