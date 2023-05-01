Cremonese coach praises Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan's potential

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan has been praised by U.S. Cremonese coach Davide Ballardini, who believes the young player has the potential to become an "interesting player" if he improves.

Afena-Gyan made his third consecutive appearance for the team in a recent game against Verna, having missed four out of the previous six matches.

The 20-year-old has mainly been used as a substitute since joining the team from AS Roma, but he is hoping to break into the first team.

Speaking after the Verna game, Ballardini acknowledged that Afena-Gyan has a lot of work to do to meet the standards of the Italian Serie A.

"He is a boy in his first year of continuity with a Serie A team and it seems to me that he has made many appearances, it is clear that he needs to improve a lot."

However, the coach also praised the youngster's qualities, including his quickness and speed.

"With the qualities that he has, if he improves he can become a very interesting boy. But Serie A doesn't wait for you, they want you ready and if you're not ready, it's noticeable," Ballardini added.

Afena-Gyan has already scored two goals in the Coppa Italia, but he is yet to score for Cremonese in the Italian Serie A. Despite this, he will be hoping to continue improving and impressing his coach, as he looks to establish himself as a key player in the team.