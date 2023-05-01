Cremonese coach reveals how Felix Afena Gyan can survive in Serie A

Cremonese head coach Davide Ballardini says Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan must improve on his performance in order to survive in the Serie A.

Davide Ballardini was speaking after the draw against Verona where he touched on the performance of the young Ghanaian striker.

He stated that Afena Gyan is in his first year of continuity with a Serie A team and has made many appearances, but needs to improve a lot in the technical and tactical aspect.

Ballardini mentioned that Serie A is a competitive league and if the player is not ready, it will be noticeable.

“He is a boy in his first year of continuity with a Serie A team and it seems to me that he has made many appearances, it is clear that he needs to improve a lot. You took him on because he has noble qualities such as quickness and speed, the technical and tactical aspect will gradually improve. With the qualities that he has, if he improves he can become a very interesting boy. But Serie A doesn't wait for you, they want you ready and if you're not ready, it's noticeable ”, he told DAZN.

The 20-year-old is yet to score a goal in the Serie A this season for Cremonese after making 19 appearances.

Afena Gyan joined Cremonese from AS Roma last summer.