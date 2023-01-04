Cremonese make enquiry to sign Alfred Duncan from Fiorentina

Cremonese have enquired about Alfred Duncan's availability, as speculation about the midfielder's future at Fiorentina grows.

The Ghanaian hasn't played much in the first half of the season and is said to be thinking about leaving Fiorentina, with Cremonese interested in signing him.

Cremonese have contacted Fiorentina, but negotiations have yet to begin because Duncan has not given his approval.

Duncan would only stay at Fiorentina if he was guaranteed regular playing time, which appears unlikely.

Duncan is competing for the same position with Morocco's Nordin Amrabat, who is the first choice. Amrabat's performance in the Qatar World Cup has boosted his confidence, and he is unlikely to be benched in favour of Duncan.

Duncan has appeared in nine league games this season.