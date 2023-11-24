Cremonese striker Felix Afena-Gyan back in training after injury layoff

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has expressed his delight at returning to training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The US Cremonese striker has been training at the Giovanni Arvedi training centre for several days and is eager to get back to doing what he loves.

In a post on social media, Afena-Gyan wrote, "I am back to what I love. Filled with joy." The 20-year-old's excitement is understandable, given that he has been out of action for almost two months.

It remains to be seen whether Afena-Gyan will be involved in group training and potentially make a return to action in the Serie A before the winter break.

However, the former AS Roma man is hopeful that he can help Cremonese make a swift return to the Italian top-flight league following their relegation last season.

Afena-Gyan joined Cremonese in the winter transfer window but was unable to prevent the team from being relegated.

Despite this setback, he is determined to contribute to the team's success and help them bounce back to Serie A.