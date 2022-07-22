Crewe Alexandra manager Alex Morris praises in-form Ghanaian forward Dan Agyei

Crewe Alexandra manager Alex Morris is full of praise for Ghanaian forward Dan Agyei following his outstanding displays in pre-season.

The red-hot forward scored as Crewe held West Brom in a friendly last Saturday.

And with the season inching close, Alex Morris hopes Agyei will continue with his good run of form.

“Dan showed some real power and strength to burst through the middle of their defence and took the goal brilliantly. He showed a bit of craft, and we have wanted him to show more of that because he is a power player.

“Usually when he finishes his opportunities, he puts his laces through the ball, whereas sometimes he needs to be a bit more subtle. He showed he can do that there, he did really well.”

“It will do him the world of good because it will show he has that opportunity to play through the middle as well if we need him there. Ultimately, we are going to probably see him primarily as a wide player in our team, but it shows he has another string to his bow. The more players we can play through the middle in this system the better because they all provide different threats.

“Courtney Baker-Richardson provides a target threat for us so that we can build off him. Daniel Agyei provides a threat in beyond. We have Bassala Sambou and Chris Long coming into that.

“Connor Salisbury is a bit off being in contention, he has to do his loan-spells to get first team ready. So, there are plenty of bodies there that we have to try to get the best out of.”