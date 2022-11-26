Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after setting new World Cup record against Ghana   

Sacked Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo reached another milestone in the game as he became the first player to score in five World Cup tournaments.

The Portuguese superstar scored the opening goal in his side's 3-2 win against Ghana in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A controversial penalty awarded by American referee saw the 38-year-old score from the penalty spot to set a new record in the tournament.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner in a post is delighted to have achieved another feat in his career at the international level.

"To score in five World Championships is to achieve a feat that I would never dare to dream, but it is also proof that nothing is impossible. The pride I feel in representing Portugal is only comparable to the joy I feel in every goal I score for my country, translated into victories dedicated to our people. Let's go! This is just beginning!»", wrote the player.

">https://www.instagram.com/p/ClY3TyrofkO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

">https://www.instagram.com/p/ClY3TyrofkO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Ghana means he is just one goal away of equaling Portugal great Eusébio record at the tournament.

The Legend currently holds the Portuguese record with nine goals.

Portugal will face Uruguay in their next game of the competition. A win will see them progress to the next stage of the competition.