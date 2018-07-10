Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Time for a new era'

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote an open letter on the Real Madrid website after announcing his €105m transfer to Juventus. “The time has come for a new era.”

The shock move happened very quickly and he is expected to have his medical over the next few days.

“These years in Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life,” wrote the Portugal international after nine years at the Bernabeu.

“I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for these fans and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received.

“However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept a transfer. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me.

“They have been absolutely wonderful for nine years. They have been nine unique years. It has been an exciting time for me, full of respect, but also hard because Real Madrid is very demanding, but I will never forget that I have enjoyed football here in a unique way.

“I have had fabulous teammates on the field and in the dressing room, I have felt the warmth of an incredible crowd and together we have won three Champions Leagues in a row and four Champions in five years. And with them also, on an individual level, I have the satisfaction of having won four Ballon d’Or and three Gold Boots. All during my time in this immense and extraordinary club.

“Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thanks to the club, the President, the directors, my colleagues, all the technicians, doctors, physios and incredible workers that make everything work and that are looking after every detail tirelessly.

“Thank you infinitely once more to our fans and thanks also to Spanish Football. During these nine exciting years I have had great players in front of me. My respect and my recognition is for all of them.

“I have reflected a lot and I know that the time has come for a new era. I'm leaving, but this shirt, this shield and the Santiago Bernabeu will continue to always feel mine wherever I am.

“Thanks to all and, of course, as I said that first time in our stadium nine years ago: Hala Madrid!”