'Criticisms are normal' - Hughton reacts to public backlash on Black Stars' performance

Chris Hughton says he is familiar with criticisms from Ghanaians following the unimpressive performances of the Black Stars since he took over as head coach in March.

The veteran coach since his appointment has taken charge of three games but has recorded only a win and drawn the other two.

Due to the results of those games which appear disappointing to many Ghanaian football fans, Hughton has been hugely chastised.

The criticisms from Ghanaian fans have been followed by other complaints from top Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials who equally think the performances of the Black Stars under the former Newcastle United manager have been underwhelming.

However, Hughton, believes, criticism is normal in the game and is not too concerned about that. According to him, there cannot be praise all the time.

“This is normal. This is something that I’ve found since I’ve been here.. whenever I’m going to games, people and supporters will come up to me and tell me what they think.

"So, one thing I’m always conscious of is football is highs and lows and when you are on the back of what I regard as a poor result, and our last result against Madagascar was not the result that we wanted is that there’s always going to be a reaction. This is for me, this is normal, can’t expect everything to be good and to be praised all the time. I’m never affected.

Meanwhile, the coach who initially served as the team's technical advisor is preparing the squad for a crucial encounter against the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers which comes off on Thursday.

Ghana are aiming to avoid losing to book a place in the tournament which is meant to be held in Ivory Coast next year.