Croatian club Slaven Belupo complete signing of Ghanaian midfielder Michael Agbekpornu

Croatian top-flight side NK Slaven Belupo have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Michael Agbekpornu on a permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The defensive midfielder joins Slaven Belupo on a three-year contract from Albanian club KF Egnatia, where he spent three seasons.

Agbekpornu played a pivotal role for Egnatia to finish third in the Albanian League at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, making 26 appearances, scoring once, and assisting another.

The former Dreams FC player also made nine appearances and contributed immensely to help Egnatia win the Albanian Cup for the very first time in history.

Joining Egnatia in July 2021, Agbekpornu played a total of 62 matches across all competitions, leaving a mark at the club.

"I have taken a step forward in my career, and I look at Slaven Belupo as a great 'springboard' for the future. I know how strong the Croatian league is and how much work awaits us, but I believe that my new teammates and I can achieve our goals.

"What I can promise is that you will see from me that I give everything I have for the whole 90 minutes, and I hope that quality presentations will come from that. I am looking forward to the start of the championship, and I can't wait for everything to start." Agbekpornu said after signing the contract.

Agbekpornu was part of the Ghana squad at the 2019 U23 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt, where the Black Meteors finished in the fourth position after the tournament.