Crocked Cagliari ace Ibrahim Sulemana sidelined for one-week; to miss Roma clash

Cagliari ace Ibrahim Sulemana will spend one-week on the sidelines after suffering a ankle injury during last Friday's 2-1 home defeat to Torino, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 20-year-old was substituted after 11 minutes but checks have revealed the injury is not as serious as initially feared.

He will miss this weekend’s trip to the capital to face AS Roma but should be available for selection the following week against Lazio.

Sulemana has been a first team regular in recent times and has made a total of 13 Serie A appearances this term with one goal to his credit.

He has been selected in the starting XI in 11 of these appearances across Cagliari’s 22 fixtures.