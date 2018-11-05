Crocked Daniel Amartey to miss Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia

Leicester City ace Daniel Amartey has been ruled out of Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia due to injury.

The versatile defender has undergone surgery after after badly twisting his ankle in Leicester City's 1-1 draw against West Ham United last week.

There were fears Amartey would be out for the rest of the season but his manager Claude Puel says he will now be out for four months.

Amartey has been a first choice centre back for the Black Stars and has played in all the two matches in the qualifying series.