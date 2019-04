FC Dallas winger Francis Atuahene has started some small on ball work as he steps up his recovery.

He scheduled to continue doing this for three weeks before taking the next step.

Since his injury is upper-body, he can do individual ball work with his legs.

The former Right to Dream Academy player underwent surgery in February to repair a ruptured pectoral muscle.

Atuahene is expected to fully recover in four-to-six months.