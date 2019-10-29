Crocked Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban set to return to Turkey to continue rehabilitation this week

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban is expected to arrive in Turkey this week to continue his rehabilitation.

The 25-year-old has been in Italy where he underwent a successful surgery on a broken foot.

The Ghana international has continued treatment in that country since the operation.

But GHANAsoccernet.com can report that he will return to Turkey this week as he enters the final phase of his rehabilitation.

The former Leeds United striker suffered the setback after he colliding with teammate Fernandes during training on September 11.

He has been ruled for a minimum six weeks but could make an easier than expected return to the pitch.