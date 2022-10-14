Crocked Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen begins rehabilitation after surgery

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has begun his rehabilitation programme en route to full recovery from a long-term injury.

The former Ghana U23 player underwent a surgery in South Africa last week to correct a knee injury which has been worrying him for several months.

Nurudeen suffered the injury back in May but still managed to finish the 2021-2022 season.

A week after going under the knife, he has now started rehabilitation as medical officers help him to get back on the field again.

While he is expected to spend some time on the sidelines, the 24-year-old is confident he will be joining his teammates very soon.

The central midfielder has managed just 22 appearances for the Phobians since joining the club from Vision FC in January 2020 due to his recurring knee problem.

He played 11 matches in the Ghana Premier League last season. He played some games for Hearts to retain their FA Cup glory.

Nurudeen was involved when the Rainbow club clinched the 2022 President's Cup trophy, beating sworn rivals Asante Kotoko SC in the finals.