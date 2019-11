Kotoko captain Felix Annan could miss the start of the new Ghana Premier League season due to an injury.

The 25-year-old has been ruled out between 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury he sustained during training.

The former WAFA loanee has been absent from the team's training since Tuesday.

He will likely miss the start of the season which kicks starts on the weekend of 27-29 December, 2019.