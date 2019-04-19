Crystal Palace ace Jeffrey Schlupp to miss remainder of the season

In-form Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has had his season come to an end due to a niggling ankle injury.

Manager Roy Hodgson confirmed his unavailability for the remaining four matches on Friday ahead of their clash against Arsenal.

Schlupp suffered the setback during last week's 3-1 defeat to champions Manchester City.

''He won’t play again this season. The ankle injury is such that it will take the three or so weeks we have left (to heal),'' Hodgson said.

Schlupp has been of Crystal Palace's best players for the 2018/2019 campaign.

He has scored four goals in 30 league appearances.