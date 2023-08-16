Crystal Palace bid €8m for Ghanaian youngster Fatawu Issahaku

Crystal Palace have submitted a bid in the region of €8m to Sporting CP forward Fatawu Issahaku GHANASoccernet.com understand.

The Eagles lost their key man Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray in the Turkish Super League and have identified Issahaku as a long-term replacement.

In addition, Michael Olise, who has apparently decided to join Chelsea, another London rival, is expected to leave the Eagles creating a bigger void in the setup of Palace

According to reports in the Portuguese media, Crystal Palace have taken steps to test the waters with the offer which is regarded as one below the 19-year-old's valuation.

Sporting are believed to be asking around €15m for the promising youngster whom they deem as a talent for the future.

There are reports that he might also move on loan before a permanent deal is finalised as the Portuguese powerhouses are awaiting an offer from the South London team.

The former Steadfast FC forward alternated between playing for the first team and the junior squad, but manager Ruben Amorim appears to be relying more on other options than the Ghanaian.

The versatile forward who is also on the radar of Spanish outfit Real Valladolid has represented Ghana in various national teams including the Black Meteors and the Black Satellites.

The former Dreams FC player was named in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup which was held in Qatar last year.