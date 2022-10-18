Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira criticises football’s lack of diversity in management

Former France international Patrick Vieira has celebrated his African heritage while criticising the lack of diversity in football management.

“It is always good for people to know that I’m African and for people to remind themselves that I’m born in Africa,” the Crystal Palace manager told CNN Senior Sport Analyst Darren Lewis after being honoured at the Best of Africa awards — a night that honours athletes from the continent.

“It’s part of who I am today,” adds Vieira, who was born in the West African country to a Gabonese father and a Cape Verdean mother, living there until his family moved to France when he was eight.

Vieira went on to play for one of the most diverse French teams in history, les bleus (White, Black, and Arab), and a team that was held up as a positive image of French diversity.

“France was going through a difficult period of racism and winning the World Cup showed the world, and showed the French people who didn’t see it, that France was a multi-cultural country,” he said.

“The diversity of our French and French national team was a success as well as winning the World Cup.”

Vieira, like many others, has been frustrated by the lack of change at the highest levels of football.

The former Arsenal captain is the Premier League's only ethnic minority manager, and only the 10th Black manager since the competition's inception in 1992.

“It is not changing,” reflects Vieira. “And the question is, do they really want to make those changes? This is the real question. And if they said yes, why do you wait to do it because there are people qualified to take responsibility.

“The door is closed and the door is closed because of the colour of the skin or because of your religion, or because you are a woman, that has to change.”

The Premier League said that their No Room For Racism initiative, “outlines a series of commitments and targets to promote equality, diversity and inclusion and increase opportunities across the game.”

“To further support education and promote the importance of being an ally, current Premier League players are visiting schools to see how No Room For Racism educational resources are being used to inspire learning and encourage discussion.”

The English Football Association told CNN that its Football Leadership Diversity Code is aimed at "increasing gender and ethnic diversity in leadership, team operations, and coaching positions."

According to the FA, footballing bodies from across England have signed up to the code, including all 20 Premier League clubs.

Despite his frustrations with how slowly things are changing, Vieira is aware that his presence on the touchline is making a difference.

“I want to give hope by showing to people that you can succeed if you put your head into it,” he said.

“But of course, we need opportunities, and I hope that more and more young African people/black people will have opportunity to do what they love doing.”