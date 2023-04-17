Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson lauds Jordan Ayew's stellar performances

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has commended Jordan Ayew for his exceptional performances for the club.

Since Hodgson's return for a second stint, Ayew seems to have been rejuvenated, and he has contributed significantly to the team's recent successes.

In their last three matches, which have all ended in victories, the Ghanaian forward has scored two goals and provided two assists. Ayew's latest feat was in their 2-0 win over Southampton over the weekend.

Speaking after the game, Hodgson expressed his satisfaction with Ayew's contribution to the team. "He's repaying us by playing so well because today, especially in the first half, when things weren't going that well, him and [Jeffrey] Schlupp played a very important role in midfield well, and the back four was excellent throughout and the goalkeeper [Sam Johnstone] when called upon," he said.

The 31-year-old forward has been in fine form for the Eagles this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 31 matches. Hodgson believes Ayew's familiarity with the club and his understanding of the team's tactics have been key factors in his success.

"I think he knows us and we know him. He feels comfortable with what we're asking him to do. He knows if he continues to do what we consider to be the right things, we'll back him up and get behind him," Hodgson added.