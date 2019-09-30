GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson praises Jeffrey Schlupp

Published on: 30 September 2019
Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is impressed  with the performance of midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp this season 

The Black Stars player midfielder has received a lot of praises from his manager for his stellar performances

“It’s also been nice to see how well Jeffrey Schlupp has done because last year the competition for places maybe wasn’t as high because Jeffrey was injured for large periods.”

Schlupp has been consistent for Palace this with his performances as he has played six matches this season after coming back from the injury which ruled out from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

 

