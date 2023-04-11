Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson praises ‘underrated’ Jordan Ayew after brace against Leeds United

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has acknowledged the efforts and contribution of Jordan Ayew to the team in their 5-1 victory over Leeds United in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars forward led Crystal Palace to back to back victories at Elland Road scoring the team's second and fifth goals to lift them up the table.

The goals ended Ayew's 16-game goal drought in all competitions having last scored againt Bourenemouth in December 2022. Ayew had previously contributed to Palace's victory over Leicester City setting up Jean-Philippe Mateta for the winner in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Speaking after the game, Hodgson hailed Ayew's versatility while highlighting his hardwork which goals just beyond scoring.

“If I had to single somebody out that doesn’t get a lot of praise it would be Jordan Ayew,” Hodgson said

“Not only his two goals, but his enormous work rate helped us enormously in the game and that set a bit of a marker.”

Palace who were battling relegation a couple of weeks ago are now comfortably sitting in the 12th position with six points above the danger zone.

They will be up against bottom-placed Southampton in their next fixture at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, April 15.