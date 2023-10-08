Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson praises youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's impact in Crystal Palace's draw against Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has praised Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi for his performance in the goalless draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rak-Sakyi came on for the injured Jeffrey Schlupp after just 25 minutes and made a positive impact on the right-wing, crucially, both on and off the ball.

The 21-year-old English-born was the standout performer for the Eagles at the Selhurst Park. He brought the crowd to their feet when he came on, providing pace and trickery on the right flank and coming close to breaking the deadlock.

He also completed the most dribbles of anybody on the pitch.

"I was delighted for him. He came back from a very successful loan spell. There were a lot of clubs interested in taking him again.

"I had to fight with him a little bit to persuade him that if he really wants to be a Premier League player he is in the best place and chances will come, and today he got that chance and I think he took it extremely well.

Rak-Sakyi returned to Palace after a successful loan spell at Charlton Athletic in the League One last season, where he scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in 55 games across all competitions.

He has played four games in the Premiership so far this season. He has played two matches in the Carabao Cup and two matches in the Premier League 2.