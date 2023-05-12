Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson to decide on Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of Bournemouth game

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is yet to decide whether or not to include Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp in his matchday squad ahead of their Premier League encounter with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Schlupp was subbed off in the 74th minute following a knock in their recent defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs but has resumed training with the Eagles.

Hodgson is however not sure if the midfielder would be fit in time to feature in the game on Saturday. While ruling out Luka Milivojevic, he revealed that Schlupp could be in contention for the game.

"Unfortunately, Luka Milivojevic was injured this week, so he'll be out, but James McArthur we're hoping will be back. Jeffrey Schlupp we'll make a late decision on."

Palace are currently safe on the log occupying the 12th position with 40 points after 35 matches in the English top flight.

In their remaining three matches they will travel to the Craven Cottage after facing off the Cherries this weekend and finally wrap up their season with a game against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on the final day