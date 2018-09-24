Crystal Palace boss Roy Hudson explains reason for leaving Schlupp on the bench against Newcastle United

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hudson says Ghana midfielder Jeffery Schlupp was left on the bench on Saturday because of competition at his position in the club.

Schlupp, who began the season on a bright note was an unused substitute as Crystal Palace drew barren against Newcastle United at the Selhurst Park.

Manager Roy Hodson started Cheikhou Kouyate on the left side of midfield ahead of the Ghanaian and later brought on Max Meyer to replace the Senegalese.

The former England manager admited after the game that he is confronted with the dilemma of who starts in Schupp's position in his first eleven.

“He [Meyer] is always in my thoughts to play. I’m quite lucky in that area of the field, as we have competition for places. Schlupp didn’t play, Meyer didn’t start the game, I have Riedewald and Puncheon too, which is quite a nice problem to have. Over the 94 mins, I was more than happy with the way all of the players acquitted themselves,” Hudson said after the game.

Schlup has not started the last two games for Palace despite being in top form at the start of the season.