Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish lauds 'dedicated' Jordan Ayew for extending his contract

Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish has praised Jordan Ayew for deciding to extend his stay at Selhurst Park after signing a new contract.

The Ghana international put pen to paper on a deal that will see him stay until the summer of 2025.

According to Parish, the 31-year-old's selfless dedication to the club on and off the pitch has been remarkable.

“Jordan is a fantastic professional, on and off the pitch. His efforts are never less than 100%, and as a result, he provides an outstanding example to his teammates day in, day out," he said.

"I am delighted to see him extend his spell in red and blue yet again.”

Meanwhile, Ayew expressed gratitude to the club for rewarding him with a new deal. The Black Stars forward has been in fine form for the Eagles this season, netting his first goal against Tottenham last week.

“It feels great. I think everyone knows how much I love this club. I feel immense pride every time I put on the Palace shirt; this club is my home, and signing a new contract shows that," he told Crystal Palace media.

"Everything about Crystal Palace is special – the fans especially. They are our 12th man. There isn't a fanbase as passionate and supportive as ours in the league; you are always with us from the first minute until the end.

"I'd like to thank the manager – I have so much respect for Roy [Hodgson], he's been so good to me – and Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman. They're always there when you need them. Not forgetting all of staff at the club; we all have a great bond here.