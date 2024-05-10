Crystal Palace chief Steve Parish lauds Jeffrey Schlupp contract extension

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has lauded Jeffrey Schlupp, alongside teammates Will Hughes and Joel Ward, for extending their contracts with the club.

Parish emphasised their importance both on and off the pitch, highlighting their role in maintaining the club's standards and culture.

He expressed his pleasure at their decision to stay, citing their contributions to the team's positive trajectory under manager Oliver Glasner.

Parish stated, "As well as playing a pivotal role on the pitch, Will, Jeff, and Joel are natural leaders in the dressing room who embody the Crystal Palace DNA and help set a culture of the highest standards at the training ground. We are delighted that they will be with us next season to help further our exciting early progress under Oliver Glasner."

Schlupp signed a one-year contract extension in March 2023 and has now committed his future to the club until the end of next season.

The 31-year-old has scored 22 goals in 267 appearances for Palace since joining from Leicester City in January 2017 for £12 million.

He has performed in a variety of different roles, from left-back to left-wing and centre-midfield for periods of last year.