Crystal Palace coach praises Jordan Ayew's 'great qualities' after Player of the Month win

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has praised striker Jordan Ayew after the Ghanaian was voted as the club's cinch Player of the Month for February.

Ayew received over 54% of the votes to win his second cinch Player of the Month trophy this season, following his previous victory in August.

The 30-year-old forward made his 200th appearance for Crystal Palace in the 3-0 win over Burnley last weekend, scoring a goal and providing an assist to take his total number of goal contributions for the season to 10.

This impressive performance came just five days after he scored a Premier League Goal of the Month contender in the 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

Ayew saw off competition from new signing Adam Wharton, who received 16.9% of the votes, and four other shortlisted players to claim February's prize.

His teammates presented him with the award this week, and manager Oliver Glasner expressed his delight at Ayew's achievement.

"He's a great player and a very important player for us. He has a lot of experience, a lot of quality, and he deserves it," Glasner said of Ayew.

Glasner, who recently took over as manager from Roy Hodgson, has been impressed with Ayew's performances and expects even more from the attacker in the future.