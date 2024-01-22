Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson laments over Jordan Ayew's absence after Arsenal defeat

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson insists the absence of Ghana forward Jordan Ayew left the team's attack blunt during their game against Arsenal.

The Eagles suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the Emirates in the English Premier League on Saturday without their Ghanaian attacker.

Ayew is with the Black Stars in Cote d'Ivoire for the Africa Cup of Nations. The Crystal Palace forward could rejoin the Premier League side sooner if Ghana fails to beat Mozambique on Monday.

Reacting to the heavy loss on Saturday, Hudgson said: "We can make our excuses, which we've been doing because certain things have worked against us during this period of time, but the bottom line is that if we're going to go forward and do well, we need the fans with us.

“Furthermore, our attacking threat, when you lose [Michael] Olise and [Jordan] Ayew at the same time, is obviously blunted. That will change when those two players come back."

Ayew has netted two goals and provided five assists in 19 league games this season.