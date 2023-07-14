Crystal Palace defender hails Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's loan spell at Charlton Athletic

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward has praised the impact of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's loan spell at Charlton Athletic, stating that it has been "integral" to the winger's development.

The 20-year-old academy graduate impressed during his time at Charlton, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 49 appearances last season. Rak-Sakyi's performances earned him a nomination for the EFL Young Player of the Season award, as well as Charlton's main honour.

Speaking about Rak-Sakyi, Ward highlighted his potential and the importance of gaining experience through regular game time. He said, "Jes is a great talent... Going out, getting games, and making sure he did that last season was integral to his development and integral for actually playing for something. There is a difference from playing for the U23s to playing in the league – it’s people's livelihoods. He has got a taste of that. It was maybe a bit of a wake-up call, and you can see that in his reaction to the way he plays."

Ward, who recently signed a one-year contract extension with Crystal Palace, emphasized the impact of manager Roy Hodgson, who guided the team to safety last season. Ward praised Hodgson's longevity in the game, stating that age is just a number and highlighting the manager's achievements throughout his career.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Ward expressed optimism about the team's potential and the quality within the squad. Hodgson has set the goal of a top-half finish in the Premier League, and Ward echoed the importance of being ambitious and striving for success.

Crystal Palace will kick off their Premier League campaign against Sheffield United on August 5 under the guidance of Hodgson.