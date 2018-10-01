Crystal Palace defender Jeffery Schlupp dropped again from Ghana squad

Crystal Palace defender Jeffery Schlupp has been overlooked again by Ghana despite his decent form in the English Premier League.

The 25-year-old was among high profile players who failed to make the country's squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone next week.

The former Leicester City star did not find favour with the Ghanaian gaffer after being left out his squad again for the double-header.

Schlupp has scored once in five appearances for the Eagles this season, churning out some decent displays at Selhurst Park.