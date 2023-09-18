Crystal Palace deputy coach unsure of extent of Jordan Ayew's injury

Crystal Palace's assistant manager, Paddy McCarthy, has given a preliminary evaluation of Jordan Ayew's injury, which limited his involvement in the recent English Premier League matches over the weekend. A more comprehensive assessment of his condition will be conducted at a later time.

The Ghana striker picked up a knock early in their game against Aston Villa on Saturday, in a game the Eagles eventually lost 3-1.

McCarthy discussed Ayew's injury-related substitution, which occurred during the 25th minute of the game, during the post-match press conference following Crystal Palace's 1-3 defeat to Aston Villa.

Notably, the match took place without manager Roy Hodgson on the touchline, as he was absent due to illness. McCarthy stepped into the lead role on the touchline for the matchday five fixture.

“He’s (Hodgson) feeling better, so we’re all hopeful that he’ll continue to feel better and will be back with us sooner than later” before touching on Ayew’s situation.

“It looks like a dead leg – it’s a little bit early to say. He’ll be assessed tomorrow and see where we are with him on Monday” according to Crystal Palace media.

Prior to Palace's loss against Villa, Ayew had three assists in four games across all competitions, earning him the title of Palace's Player of the Month for August.