Crystal Palace deserved all three points against Arsenal - Jordan Ayew

Published on: 29 October 2018
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Lucas Torreira of Arsenal and Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on October 28, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew believes his side, Crystal Palace deserved three points after a pulsating 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. 

Palace fought hard throughout the game, claiming two goals from a Luka Milivojevic brace of penalties. Conceding twice back-to-back, however, Ayew suggested the Eagles were unlucky not to finish the day with more points.

"I think we deserved three points but that’s part of the game. We had some unlucky moments but they’re part of the game too. A point is good, good for the confidence. We’ll see what will happen next. We have to stay positive because we had a very good performance today."

The Eagles next assignment is a League Cup clash against Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

 

