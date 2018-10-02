GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Crystal Palace fans react to Jordan Ayew's display against AFC Bournemouth

Published on: 02 October 2018
Crystal Palace fans react to Jordan Ayew's display against AFC Bournemouth
Jordan Ayew in action for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace fans have lambasted Jordan Ayew over his performance during their 2-1 loss against AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Monday.

The Ghanaian forward was selected to lead the line for Palace at Dean Court, but he could not get on the scoresheet during the contest.

Roy Hodgson's men slipped to a 2-1 defeat on their travels, and Ayew has taken the brunt of the criticism on social media website Twitter.

Take a look at a round-up of the Twitter reaction to Ayew’s performance below, as observers had little sympathy for the striker.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 1, 2018

 

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 1, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 1, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 1, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 1, 2018

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations