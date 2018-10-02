Crystal Palace fans react to Jordan Ayew's display against AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace fans have lambasted Jordan Ayew over his performance during their 2-1 loss against AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Monday.
The Ghanaian forward was selected to lead the line for Palace at Dean Court, but he could not get on the scoresheet during the contest.
Roy Hodgson's men slipped to a 2-1 defeat on their travels, and Ayew has taken the brunt of the criticism on social media website Twitter.
Take a look at a round-up of the Twitter reaction to Ayew’s performance below, as observers had little sympathy for the striker.
Correct young Kev. I was there tonight and Ayew was hopeless and Sorloth is a long way from Premier level. Come back #Benteke #CPFC https://t.co/OWOq8Zw3jR
— Steve O'Connell (@SteveO_Connell)
Sorry but I said when we signed Ayew it was a mistake. He’s a sulking useless player who always gets relegated. Frazier Campbell is better. Bin. Play Townsend and Zaha up front with 4 in middle. And get Benteke back quick #cpfc
— Hoathy (@brummieeagle)
Where does Ayew fit in this Palace team?
— Talk Crystal Palace (@TalkCPFC)
I can see absolutely no reason to keep Ayew beyond January, geezer's a Btec Frazier Campbell.... #cpfc
— YT™ 🇨🇮 (@_IamYT_)
When Wilf leaves us we’re bang in trouble. Ayew, Sorloth not good enough. AWB however is class and will be world class, what a talent. Business needed in January. Meyer has to start. #CPFC #Palace 🔴🔵
— Stew Whiting (@StewWhiting)
