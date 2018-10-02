Crystal Palace fans react to Jordan Ayew's display against AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace fans have lambasted Jordan Ayew over his performance during their 2-1 loss against AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Monday.

The Ghanaian forward was selected to lead the line for Palace at Dean Court, but he could not get on the scoresheet during the contest.

Roy Hodgson's men slipped to a 2-1 defeat on their travels, and Ayew has taken the brunt of the criticism on social media website Twitter.

Take a look at a round-up of the Twitter reaction to Ayew’s performance below, as observers had little sympathy for the striker.

Sorry but I said when we signed Ayew it was a mistake. He's a sulking useless player who always gets relegated. Frazier Campbell is better. Bin. Play Townsend and Zaha up front with 4 in middle. And get Benteke back quick #cpfc

