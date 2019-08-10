Crystal Palace fans react to Jordan Ayew's performance against Everton

Crystal Palace fans have reacted to Jordan Ayew's performance in their first Premier League match of the season against Everton.

Ayew was given the nod ahead of Zaha and he put in a shift in and worked hard for the team.

Jordan had one good chance early in the second half but was denied by Jordan Pickford.

As good as the Ayews. — TUFFSEED (@mrzacq) August 10, 2019

World class not even joking, 20 goals minimum — sam 🎪 (@Roilionpapis) August 10, 2019

Our Ghanian 👑 — Thomas Broad 🦅 (@_thomasdbroad) August 10, 2019

🙌G🙌R🙌E🙌A🙌T🙌 — Samuel Jordan (@samuelpjordan) August 10, 2019

So good we subbed him after 65 mins...he was our best player til then. Why? (I assume Roy administers this account). — K (@LakAttack09) August 10, 2019

Played very well. — Harry (@Harry_Cambridge) August 10, 2019

Worked hard and put in a shift that ended way too early. Sort the team and tactics. Sick of seeing McArthur bumble in the midfield. Get Camarasa in and have some possession and link up. — Ttime (@TtimeSTL) August 10, 2019

Shame he missed such a good chance. That does remain the point of being a striker — Balgeagle78 (@ARJW78) August 10, 2019

The 27-year-old will be hoping for more opportunities in subsequent games.