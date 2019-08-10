GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Crystal Palace fans react to Jordan Ayew's performance against Everton

Published on: 10 August 2019

Crystal Palace fans have reacted to Jordan Ayew's performance in their first Premier League match of the season against Everton.

Ayew was given the nod ahead of Zaha and he put in a shift in and worked hard for the team.

Jordan had one good chance early in the second half but was denied by Jordan Pickford.

 

The 27-year-old will be hoping for more opportunities in subsequent games.

