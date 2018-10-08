GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 October 2018
Crystal Palace fans rip Ghana star Jeffrey Schlupp apart after Wolves defeat

Crystal Palace fans have ripped Jeffery Schlupp apart for his poor showing in the side's 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League over the weekend.

Schlupp, 25, lasted 82 minutes on the pitch as the Eagles lost to the newly-promoted side.

Palace fans singled out the Ghanaian for condemnation after a sloppy performance at  Selhurst Park.

The defeat leaves Palace, who enjoyed 67 percent possession in 14th place.

