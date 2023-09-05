Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew attributes impressive form to Roy Hodson's direction

Jordan Ayew has credited Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson for his role in making him a key player for the Eagles following his impressive performances in the Premier League recently.

The Ghana international found his feet for Palace when Hodgson replaced Patrick Vieira in the latter stages of the 2022/23 Premier League season and has continued with stellar performances this season.

The Black Stars forward has already bagged the Player of the Month for August at Crystal Palace after providing three assists in all competitions.

Reacting to his new achievement, Ayew spoke highly of Roy Hodgson, stating his influence on his revived form.

“It’s been a while, a very long time that I have brought in a trophy. Since Roy has come in, he’s been really good to me and obviously putting me into positions where I can express myself and where I feel more comfortable. It gives me the freedom to express myself. That’s what you ask for as a player.”

Palace who finished 11th in the Premier League last season are hoping to improve their results in the ongoing season having already won twice and drawn and lost a game each after four matches.

They now sit seventh on the league log and will be hoping to record a positive result against Aston Villa when club football resumes.