Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew calls for patience after Black Stars' heavy defeat to USA

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has urged Ghanaians to be patient with the Black Stars following their shockingly poor performance that resulted in a humbling defeat to the USA in Tuesday night's international friendly.

The match played at the Geodis Park in Nashville, ended with the four-time African champions suffering a 4-0 loss, their biggest defeat against the USA.

During the post-match conference, the Crystal Palace star acknowledged that the Black Stars are undergoing a transition phase with many new and inexperienced players. He emphasized the need for time and hard work to help the team gel.

"First of all, I feel like we need a bit of time because it is a new group with a lot of new players, and most of the players are inexperienced, so it is not easy. But we are working on it because we know we don't have time, and these types of games are a reality check," Ayew stated.

"We know our level but we have to keep working hard to get this equation together and learn how to play together. It will come with time, but we also know that football does not need time, so we are pushing hard and trying our best to improve our performance as a team, and with time, it will come."

With two defeats during the October international break, the Black Stars are now focused on regrouping for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they hope to make amends when facing Madagascar and Comoros in November.