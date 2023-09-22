Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew declared fit for Fulham clash

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew will be available for Crystal Palace's English Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.

Ayew hobbled off after 25 minutes of the game against Aston Villa last week, making him a doubt ahead of the match against Fulham.

However, the Black Stars striker joined training this week and was part of group exercise on Thursday.

Manager Roy Hodgson confirmed during his pre-match presser, which is currently ongoing, that the Ghana international and club captain Marc Guehi are available for Saturday's game.

Ayew has been a key player for Crystal Palace, winning the Player of the Month award on August after serving three assists in five matches including one EFL Cup game.

He is expected to start against their London rivals as the Eagles seek to bounce back from the defeat at Villa Park last week.

The 32-year-old has featured in all five Premier League games this season.