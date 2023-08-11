Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew hopeful of a successful season ahead opener against Sheffield United

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew remains confident ahead of the start of the new English Premier League season on Friday.

Ayew enjoyed good preparation with the Eagles, travelling to the United States for pre-season before returning to England to wrap up for the new campaign.

“We’re feeling good. We’ve had a good pre-season and now we’re back at it – back to business. I’m looking forward to the first game, and hopefully we’ll have a successful season," he told Crystal Palace TV

“The tour to the USA was good. It was a good experience with a good environment and a good feeling. It was positive – we’re happy with it," he added.

The 31-year-old and his teammates will travel to Sheffield United for their league opener on Saturday, August 12.

“[Sheffield United away] is one of those games where you know the opponent will come out strongly. It’s going to be a very difficult game, but we just need to believe in our ability," said Ayew.

“We know that, going there, it’s not going to be easy, but we’ll try our best to win the game. That’s why we play football and what we want to do this season: try to win games.”