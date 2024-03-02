Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew humbled by second Player of the Month award

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew has expressed his delight at winning his second Player of the Month award of the season.

Ayew was voted the club's men's cinch Player of the Month for February, receiving over 54% of the votes.

This marks his second cinch Player of the Month trophy this season, following his first win in August.

Ayew's impressive form has seen him score 10 goal contributions for the season, including a goal and assist in the 3-0 win over Burnley, which marked his 200th appearance for the club.

He also scored a Premier League Goal of the Month contender in the 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

When presented with the award, Ayew remained humble, saying, "Like I always say, the most important thing is the team â€“ I don’t want to really speak about my goalsâ€¦. But for the team, they were important goals, so I’m happy. I want to thank God for everything and keep going and keep pushing."

Ayew saw off competition from new arrival Adam Wharton, who received 16.9% of the votes, and four other shortlisted players to claim February's prize.

His teammates praised him highly when presenting the award, indicating that the win was well-deserved.